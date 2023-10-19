Thursday, October 19, 2023 – A man who was jailed for 17 years after being wrongly convicted of rape says he is now ‘broke’ and living in a tent in Spain.

Andrew Malkinson, then 37, was falsely convicted of raping a woman while working as a security guard in Salford, Greater Manchester, UK in 2003.

The 57-year-old could have been released after six-and-a-half years if he had confessed to committing the crime but he refused to plead guilty to a crime he didn’t commit.

Malkinson was finally released in July 2023 after his conviction was quashed by the Court of Appeal, after it was found that Greater Manchester Police had been withholding crucial information during his trial.

After his release, he travelled to Amsterdam to stay close to an ex-partner, Karin Schuitemaker, who he said never lost faith in his innocence.

He then set off on a road trip through Europe using a friend’s van, travelling through France and Portugal before landing in Seville, where he currently lives in a tent on a campsite.

He says living in a tent allows him to enjoy ‘the anonymity and nature’, adding that he ‘cannot bear’ to be in Britain.

‘This horror will always be with me,’ he told BBC Breakfast.

‘I just deal with it by using the mental resources I’ve used to survive in prison. I am kind of at war with the authorities, I’ve been that way since the day they kidnapped me.

‘They lied, they distorted the truth, they hid exculpatory evidence, that to me is a war.

‘A non-statutory is not going to cut it with the police. They’ve been everything but honest. They will not give it up. They’re institutionally dishonest.

‘I have no faith in any British authority higher than a traffic warden. I don’t trust the British, Hillsborough, Bloody Sunday – they can’t face the truth.’

When asked whether he saw the UK as his home, he said ‘no, adding ‘this isn’t my home, your friends don’t kidnap you do they?’

Although Malkinson is set to receive a substantial compensation for his wrongful imprisonment, he said he has been warned it could take two years before he receives any money.

In the meantime, Andrew said he is ‘basically homeless’ as he awaits his trial.

‘I’m on benefits. I don’t have a job, I’m living in a tent. I’m basically homeless and waiting for them to do the right thing,” he said.

‘They have the power to do the right thing but they chose to take their time.’

Plans for a public inquiry to investigate why Mr Malkinson spent almost two decades in prison for a crime he did not commit were revealed in August by Justice Secretary Alex Chalk.

But the inquiry will be non-statutory, which means investigators will have no legal power to make witnesses attend.

Mr Malkinson blamed the lord chancellor and said he had ‘made a mistake’ by not compelling witnesses by law to testify and disclose evidence.

‘The police don’t want to disclose,’ he told the Guardian. ‘They never have done and I can’t see them playing ball unless they’re compelled to by a statutory inquiry.’

‘I want to know all the details of exactly how and why [this] happened. Because I can’t rest until I know,’ he added. ‘It’s my life and the suffering is incalculable. Oceans of tears I’ve suffered because of that. And I want to know why.’