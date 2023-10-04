Wednesday, October 04, 2023 – A 26-year-old man is celebrating his 80-year-old wife 8 years after they got married.

Gary Hardwick was just 17 when he married 71-year-old partner Almeda back in 2015. They got married just two weeks after meeting.

They met at Alemda’s son’s funeral and have remained inseparable since then.

In a new post shared online, Gary showed how much he still cares for Almeda by paying tribute to her on her 80th birthday.

He wrote: “I’m the luckiest husband for every day that I get to wake up beside you. You make me the happiest man each and every day and I want to always make you the happiest woman.

“You deserve the world and until my last breath I’ll work hard to give you that. All of my happiest moments are moments I share with you. I hope you have the best birthday ever today and I hope you enjoy all of your surprises my love.

“You’re truly the love of my lifetime and I love you with every beat of my heart. Here’s to celebrating my queen. Happy Birthday Babydoll.”

As well as posting the sweet message online, Gary prepared a romantic dinner for his wife’s birthday.

He said he whipped up a “wine infused salmon supper, really good wine, birthday cake, and surprises for [his] babydoll”.