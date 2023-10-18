Wednesday, October 18, 2023 – A man fell victim to notorious conmen running fake promotions in the streets of Nairobi.

They pretend to be selling cooking oil at discounted prices.

The victim bought 3 bottles of cooking oil and when he reached home, he was shocked to find out that the ruthless conmen sold him sewage water disguised as cooking oil.

The bottles had been sealed and packaged to appear like cooking oil.

The conmen reportedly mix used oil and sewage water.

Watch the video.

