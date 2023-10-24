Tuesday, October 24, 2023 – A man has shared the disgusting way he had to live when he shared a flat with a dirty woman.

The man revealed on Twitter that he lived with the woman for two years and whenever he told her to clean up the mess she made in their shared space, she would tell him that he is not her father.

He shared pictures of dirty dishes in the sink and leftover food particles clogging the sink.

He also shared a photo of a used sanitary pad sticking to the dryer. He added that she doesn’t take her pads out of her underwear before throwing it into the washer.

He said he had to clean her mess on some days and he would cry while doing it.

