Saturday, October 07, 2023 – A Botswana man, Leatile Kowa, has revealed that the daughter he had with his partner is not his biological child.

Bowa, who disclosed this via X on Thursday, October 5, 2023, said he took a decision on August 30, to do a DNA test because he had been suspicious since the pregnancy.

“I made the best decision for my life today and future. Let me wait for the results,” he wrote.

On Thursday, he disclosed the result of the DNA test, confirming that he is not the biological father of the child who was born in 2020.

He also shared part of the DNA test result.

“DNA TESTS RESULTS SAYING I AM EXCLUDED FROM BEING THE BIOLOGICAL FATHER OF CHILD,” he wrote.

When someone reminded him of how she watched him tattoo the child’s year of birth on his arm, he said: “fear women”

Leatile Kowa also revealed that he took the legal route as the child’s mother didn’t give her consent for the DNA test.

“To DNA you need a consent or presence of the mother, a letter if she can’t come or a court order. So I went through the legal route,” he wrote.

He however, said that he will always take care of the child as she changed his life.

The travel agent further advised men to do DNA tests.