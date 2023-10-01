Sunday, October 01, 2023 – A man has confessed to “stealing” a friend’s penis after they exchanged greeting.

The victim identified as Suleiman disclosed that he discovered that his penis was missing shortly after going to the toilet after exchanging greeting with the suspect, Umoru.

Umoru who was almost lynched, confessed to stealing Suleman’s penis.

He, however, promised to “return” it back by evening of that day.

