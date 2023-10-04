Wednesday, October 04, 2023 – A man has claimed that the woman he wants to marry cheated on him with five different men while he was away for 9 months.
The man who disclosed this in a Facebook group said she confessed and has been calling his mother and her family members to beg him to forgive her.
Look
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>