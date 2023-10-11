Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – A man carrying a backpack and claiming to have a bomb climbed to the center of the Santa Monica Pier Ferris wheel Monday, Oct. 9, causing the closure and evacuation of the entire pier.

Officers were dispatched about 2:40 p.m. to the pier, according to a watch commander at the Santa Monica Police Department.

“Somebody climbed the Ferris wheel, with a backpack, and began yelling at officers,” the watch commander told City News Service. “We’re working, trying to figure this thing out.”

According to Santa Monica Police Department, the man told people that he had a bomb before climbing the ride at around 3:30 p.m.

Police say that the man continued to shout at officers below, but due to the noise outside, they are unable to hear what he’s saying as he was sitting directly in the center of the 85-foot tall ride.

Just before 4:30 p.m., the man could be seen climbing closer to the pier as he appeared to be speaking with law enforcement before he was finally taken into custody.

It remains unclear exactly what prompted him to climb the ride.

Despite the suspect’s claims, investigators did not locate any sort of incendiary device upon his arrest.

Santa Monica Fire Department responders could be seen using a “cherry picker” truck, with an elevated lift platform to reach the riders who were still on the Ferris wheel.

Dozens of onlookers could also be seen watching the incident unfold from the pier.