Thursday, October 19, 2023 – A man has hailed his wife who chose to marry him instead of going to school in Australia.

The couple wed in 2020 and now have a toddler while expecting their second child.

The grateful husband took to X on Tuesday, Oct. 17, to thank his wife for the sacrifice she made in choosing him.

“Thanks babe for the sacrifice. I don’t know if I would have done the same. Just kidding,” he wrote.

Back in 2020, the couple went viral when the husband shared a photo of them as kids and another of them on their wedding day while narrating how their families have always been close even before his wife was born.

He narrated how he was only 3 and his wife was still in her mother’s womb when he prophesied that he would marry her.

