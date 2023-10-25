Wednesday, October 25, 2023 – Police stormed a house where high school students have been meeting to engage in sex escapades and arrested a man believed to be the owner.

The suspect reportedly rents the spacious house to the students to host parties and sex orgies.

They meet after school for sex orgies where they consume alcohol and drugs.

When police raided the house, they found several students having a party while in their school uniform.

Drugs and alcohol were recovered during the intelligence-led operation.

