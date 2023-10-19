Thursday, October 19, 2023 – The police have arrested a 40-year-old mason, Lekan Sunday, for allegedly raping a prophetess in a church.

Lekan was arrested on Monday, October 16, after allegedly committing the crime last Thursday.

It was gathered that he stormed the church in the Ilogbo Adu area with weapons and met the victim sleeping.

He reportedly brandished a knife in her face and threatened to kill her if she continued to give him a tough time.

He subsequently raped her despite her pleas.

The victim later filed a complaint at a police station and a manhunt was launched which led to the victim’s arrest.

This happened in Nigeria