Friday, October 06, 2023 – The police have arrested a man, identified as Solomon, over the disappearance of a woman’s breasts inside a banking hall.

According to Daily Trust, the incident happened around 2pm on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, when a woman, identified as Janet, went into a branch of a new generation bank in Nigeria to deposit money.

It was gathered that the woman, who was in a queue, claimed that the suspect who stood at her back brushed her on the shoulder and her breasts disappeared.

A witness, Pamela, said the woman collapsed as a result of dizziness and that she raised the alarm that her breast had disappeared.

“One of the bank’s staff immediately invited a female security to move the lady into a bathroom to check herself properly.’’

According to her, the lady pulled off her shirt and discovered that there was no breast on her chest, a situation which prompted the bank’s security to alert the police.

“The police came and picked up the suspect, even as the lady’s breasts were returned back to her after 20 minutes.”

A police source at the division who preferred anonymity confirmed the incident, saying the suspect was still helping the police with relevant information before the next line of action.