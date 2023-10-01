Sunday, October 1, 2023 – President William Ruto has continued his onslaught against tycoons disenfranchising Kenyans.

After threatening to send sugar billionaire Jaswant Rai to heaven in the infamous Mambo Ni Matatu maxim, Ruto ordered the immediate ejection of land grabbers from government land in Kiambu County.

Speaking during a working tour in Gatundu North Constituency, Ruto tasked the Central Regional Commissioner to ensure that the order is implemented, lamenting that the occupation is hindering the construction of affordable houses.

The President revealed that he will return to the county in December to launch the construction of 10,000 houses after the land grabbers are forced out.

“They (land grabbers) have made fake titles and they are planning on taking the land. I want to tell the Regional Commissioner here that all those who have grabbed government land to be removed,” the Head of State ordered.

“We want to build houses so that Kenyans can live with dignity. All those sitting on government land must be moved immediately.”

Ruto made the remarks after area Governor Kimani Wamatangi lamented that tycoons had grabbed several parcels of land earmarked for government projects.

According to Wamatangi, a number of former politicians are also complicit in the land grabbing and have positioned themselves to take over the land.

However, he did not reveal the names of the former politicians and tycoons responsible for the grabbing.

The Governor added that he was pleased with Ruto’s directive, noting it will allow the Affordable Housing agenda to go on without any challenges.

