Wednesday, October 4, 2023 – Every Kenyan may soon be a candidate for prison if the proposal by the government of President William Ruto sees the light of day.

The Kenya Kwanza government is planning to effect the Sustainable Waste Management Act which will require every household in Kenya to have at least three dustbins to separate waste for recycling.

Sustainable Waste Management Act envisions a situation where all households in Kenya separate their garbage into dry waste, organic waste and hazardous waste.

According to the legislation, Kenyans who go against the law, will be deemed to have committed an offence and shall upon conviction, be liable to a fine not exceeding Ksh20,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months or both.

The legislation is also seeking to gatekeep how Kenyans dispose waste. The law wants to ensure that Kenyans only work with licensed waste service providers and only dump trash at designated collection points.

Similarly, the law also seeks county governments the sole mandate of developing, managing and maintaining designated disposal sites and landfills.

The law also seeks to grant counties the mandate of maintaining a register of all waste service providers operating within their jurisdiction.

According to experts, the law has been necessitated by the country’s plans to transition to a circular economy model.

This means ensuring that the country constantly finds creative ways to handle waste by repurposing it into something useful.

While many manufacturing companies are already implementing the Act, it is a challenge to access quality waste because the country historically, does not have a culture that encourages sustainable waste disposal, which will put them at the risk of being arrested.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.