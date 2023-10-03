Tuesday, October 3, 2023 – Controversial city preacher, James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism Church, has slammed President Ruto’s Government for what he termed as “overburdening Kenyans with tax hikes’’.

Speaking during a live church service, Ng’ang’a claimed that church leaders who dared to tell the truth to power ended up having their churches closed.

He said as a man of God, he will speak the truth and dared the Government to close his church.

“Sometimes you are misleading this nation. Naongea kama mtume. Uchumi ni mbaya na mnatumia hizo pesa vile mnataka. Mnapandisha uchumi huku, mnaongezea pesa huku, na mtu akiwaambia mnafunga kanisa. Si mkuje mfunge hii yangu!,” he said.

Ng’ang’a further lamented that the taxes Kenyans are currently paying are too much.

“Na nikihubiri nitaongea na nitasema what is right. I will speak what is right. I swear before God. Some of you guys are misleading this nation, na chuma kiko jikoni, chuma kiko jikoni,” he added.

Ng’ang’a’s remarks come days after the National Treasury proposed the introduction of more taxes.

Watch video.

