Friday, October 06, 2023 – Malia Obama was pictured smoking a cigarette outside of a convenience store in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The daughter of former President Barack Obama, who was once photographed wearing a “Smoking Kills” t-shirt, was seen puffing on the cigarette while chatting with a friend and standing next to a black car.

This isn’t the only time the former First Daughter has been seen smoking publicly.

Also Malia’s younger sister, Sasha Obama, was recently spotted smoking a cigarette while leaving a Labor Day party in Los Angeles last month.

Malia and Sasha may have picked up the smoking habit from their father, former President Barack Obama.

The politician, 62, previously opened up about his addiction and revealed he used to smoke up to 10 cigarettes a day.

However, before the 2008 election, Barack promised wife Michelle Obama that he would quit.

He later credited Malia with helping him quit in his 2020 memoir, “A Promised Land.”

Barack wrote that seeing his eldest daughter’s disappointment when she “smelled” tobacco “on his breath” made him put down the cigarettes for good.