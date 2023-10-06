Friday, October 06, 2023 – A “monster” male nanny from Southern California has been found guilty of molesting 16 boys, including some as young as 2 years old, and filming many of the vile assaults.

Matthew Zakrzewski, 34, has been convicted by a jury of 34 felony counts, including lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14 and oral copulation of a child under 10, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said.

“These young boys were forced to endure unimaginable terror as a result of the ultimate betrayal by a baby-sitter,” said District Attorney Todd Spitzer.

“These parents thought they were hiring a trusted caregiver for their children while they went on family vacations, date nights, and for other child care needs,” he said.

“Instead they were unknowingly letting a monster walk into their homes and prey upon their innocent children in the vilest way.”

Zakrzewski, who called himself “the original Sitter Buddy” and “manny,” had worked as a child caretaker for many families across the region.

The crimes against his clients’ children ranging in age from 2 to 12 were committed between January 2014 and May 2019, prosecutors said.

The popular nanny first showed up on law enforcement’s radar in the spring of 2019, when a Laguna Beach couple went to the police to accuse Zakrzewski of inappropriately touching their 8-year-old son.

The Laguna Beach Police Department launched a probe into the nanny, which led to a second victim, a 7-year-old boy in Los Angeles.

From there, cops discovered a further 10 victims across Southern California.

He was initially hit with five felony counts, but after police expanded their investigation and identified more victims, additional charges were brought against the nanny.

Besides sexually assaulting boys and filming the abuse, the babysitter showed pornography to a 17-year-old with the intent to molest him, officials said.

Zakrzewski theoretically faces up to 690 years to life plus eight years when he is sentenced Nov. 17.