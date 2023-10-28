Saturday, October 28, 2023 – Maine mass shooter, Robert Card, who murdered 18 people at a bowling alley, has been found dead in the woods with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, ending a 48-hour manhunt involving over 300 members of law enforcement.

Androscoggin sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook: ‘The suspect in Wednesday night’s shootings has been located and is deceased.’

Card, 40, was found at 7:45pm near Lisbon Falls, where his car was abandoned shortly after Wednesday’s massacre. His body was reportedly located near a recycling plant from where he was recently fired.

In a statement, Mike Sauschuck, the commander of Maine’s department of Public Safety confirmed his death.

‘There continues to be a lot of work that needs to be done here at the scene, and a lot to follow up on,’ said Sauschuck.

Sauschuck confirmed that he is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He added that a hunting ban in the area has now been lifted. Saturday marks the start of the deer hunting season, and is a key date in Maine’s calendar.

The White House released a statement saying the past two days have been ‘tragic’ for the entire country.

‘This has been a tragic two days – not just for Lewiston, Maine, but for our entire country,’ President Joe Biden said in a statement released Friday.

‘Once again, an American community and American families have been devastated by gun violence.

‘In all, at least eighteen souls brutally slain, more injured, some critically, and scores of family and friends praying and experiencing trauma no one ever wants to imagine.

‘Numerous brave law enforcement officers have worked around the clock to find this suspect and prevent the loss of more innocent life – all while risking their own. They are the best of us.

‘Tonight we’re grateful that Lewiston and surrounding communities are safe after spending excruciating days hiding in their homes.

‘I thank Governor Janet Mills for her steady leadership during this time of crisis, and continue to direct my administration to provide everything that is needed to support the people of Maine.

‘Americans should not have to live like this. I once again call on Republicans in Congress to fulfill their obligation to keep the American people safe. Until that day comes, I will continue to do everything in my power to end this gun violence epidemic.

‘The Lewiston community – and all Americans – deserve nothing less.’

The shelter-in-place order was lifted on Friday, before the discovery of Card’s body was announced.

Meanwhile, cellphones across the Lewiston area dinged with a public safety alert shortly after the news broke: ‘The search is over for Mr. Card.

The caution is over. Hunting may resume.’

Janet Mills, governor of Maine, said on Friday night she was ‘breathing a sigh of relief knowing Card is no longer a threat to anyone.’

She added: ‘Tonight the city of Lewiston and the people of Maine begin to move forward on a long process of healing – but we will heal, together.’

Eighteen people died when Card, an army reservist who had suffered a recent mental breakdown, opened fire at a bowling alley and bar in Lewiston.

Card went on the run, leaving his car and cell phone behind and sparking a 48-hour manhunt.

‘So happy this nightmare is over,’ said John Riordan, who lives near the scene.

He told the Sun Journal: ‘Hopefully the families can get some closure. It will be nice to get back to some state of normalcy.’