Friday, October 27, 2023 – Former Mungiki leader, Maina Njenga, has revealed the day when Mt Kenya residents will choose their political kingpin.

Speaking exclusively to one of the local dailies on Thursday, Maina said a major event to unveil the new Mt Kenya Kingpin will be held on December 31, 2023.

According to Njenga, the event will be held in Nyeri County and will be graced by Former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We are going to invite everybody, regardless of their political affiliation, the event will be a major one for our region, and it is our time to stand together,” he said.

Njega, however, did not disclose who Uhuru will hand over to.

“We have heard Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua talk about the unity of Mt Kenya. We saw a section of people converging in hotels, we want to meet people in public, in broad daylight, and we want to see everyone represented,” he said.

“We want everybody to come, as long as they are from the mountain.”

On whether Uhuru might hand over leadership to the DP, Njenga said it is not about one popular person but the people of Mt Kenya.

The former Mungiki leader said the event is still in discussion and the planning committee will officially send an invite to Uhuru.

“We are talking to Uhuru as we speak, the date and time of the event will be announced soon. We have roughly one and half months, and by the end of the year, mambo yatakua sawa,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST