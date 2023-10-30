Monday, October 30, 2023 – Former Mungiki leader, Maina Njenga, has said he is ready to succeed former President Uhuru Kenyatta as Mt Kenya region’s political kingpin.

Njenga, who lost the Laikipia senatorial seat in the 2022 elections, said Kikuyu traditions demand that the leadership stuff, popularly known as ‘muthigi’, be handed over when a leader exits from the position, which he maintained has not yet happened.

Njenga, who was speaking at the AIPCA Chieko Church in Mwiki, Kasarani, Nairobi, said he has embarked on an initiative to unite the Mount Kenya communities and Kenya at large.

Njenga also asked people not to judge him by his past deeds but to look at his present status.

“Don’t judge me by the past; everybody has a history. Do not bring me this nonsense; if you are elected to Parliament today, we shall call you an honourable Member of Parliament and not refer to you by your past titles,” said Njenga.

He added: “When it comes to church issues, I am a bishop, and in politics, I am a party leader. I am in the same league with other national leaders like Raila (Odinga), Kalonzo (Musyoka), and President (William) Ruto.”

