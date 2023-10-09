Monday, October 9, 2023 – Former Mungiki leader, Maina Njenga, has ordered all sect members who raided former President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s ranch in Ruiru and stole sheep to return them immediately.

In March this year, thugs who were believed to have been sent by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua raided Uhuru‘s farm and stole 1500 head of Dorper sheep.

Addressing a political rally in Ruiru Stadium, Kiambu county on Sunday, Maina urged the thieves who stole Uhuru sheep to return them claiming he saw some of them.

“I am commanding all my members who stole former President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s sheep at Northlands to return them. I saw some of you stealing them,” Maina stated.

Maina also stated that the Mt Kenya region must unite ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST