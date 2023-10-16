Monday, October 16, 2023 – Madonna’s 11-year-old daughter Estere stole the show after appearing on stage at her mom’s opening night of her Celebration tour.

The Queen of Pop kicked off her world tour in London’s O2 Arena over the weekend and she dazzled the crowd with hits from her four decades of music.

When her iconic track “Vogue” came on, 11-year-old Estere strutted her stuff down the stage and did a style of dance called “voguing”.

Estere — who has a twin sister, Stella — gave a fierce performance as she worked the runway to her mother’s classic dance anthem.

As Estere danced, Madonna and her oldest daughter, Lourdes — who celebrated her 27th birthday on Saturday, Oct, 14 — served as judges for Estere and her fellow dancers.

And Estere scored big with Madonna and Lordes scoring her a 10.

Madonna’s son, David Banda, 18, also joined the Material Girl, as he strummed the guitar.

Madonna’s daughter Mercy James, 17, also played the piano alongside her mother during a rare performance of the “Erotica” single “Bad Girl.”

Stella also gave a performance on the cowboy bop “Don’t Tell Me.”

All six of Madonna’s children — including son Rocco, 23, with ex-husband Guy Ritchie — were in attendance to support their mom on the comeback trail.

Madonna, 65, credits her children for giving her the will to survive when “I didn’t think I was gonna make it.”

Watch the videos below.