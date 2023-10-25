Wednesday, October 25, 2023 – The Public Service Commission has advertised 44 positions that qualified Kenyans can apply.

In a Notice posted on its X platform, PSC said Kenyans interested in the jobs have until November 14, 5 p.m. to apply.

Among the posts being advertised are Principal Management Analyst (5 posts), Principal Human Resource Management and Development officer (4 posts), Human Resource Management and Development officer (2 posts) and Performance Management and Service Delivery Transformation officer (3 posts).

Other positions open for application are Principal legal officer (2 posts), legal officer (1 post), Principal monitoring and evaluation officer (2 posts), Principal governance and ethics officer (2 posts), Principal compliance audit officer (4 posts), Senior Support staff (2 posts) and reception assistant (2 posts).

Details about the requirements of the jobs are available on the PSC website.

Interested and qualified persons are required to make their applications online through the commission website: www.publicservice.go.ke or jobs portal: www.pscjobs.go.ke so as to reach the commission on or before November 14, 2023

Also sought are office administrative assistant (10 posts), finance officer (1 post), accountant (1 post), Risk Management officer (1 post), information systems auditor (1 post) and Supply Chain Management Officer (1 post).

The Kenyan DAILY POST