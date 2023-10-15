Sunday, October 15, 2023 – Machakos County Governor, Wavinya Ndeti, has blasted President William Ruto for authorising the demolition of houses built at East Africa Portland Cement Land in Athi River.

Addressing journalists on Saturday evening, Ndeti, who was so emotional, said she had talked with Ruto who promised her that he would stop the demolitions.

“Kama ni kwako mweshimiwa Ruto ungekubali hiyo ifanyike. We cannot allow that. We cannot allow you to bring down churches,” Wavinya said amid tears.

“I want to tell His Excellency, that you were talking about bottoms up, you talked about caring about people who are down here. What is happening is that the same people ndo unawaumiza. Why are you doing that?”

The demolitions were ostensibly to evict illegal occupants from land owned by the East Africa Portland Cement

