Monday, October 2, 2023 – A section of residents from Homa Bay County now wants the constitution to be amended to extend the presidential term limit from 5 years to 10 years.

Appearing before the National Delegates Committee (NDC) on Monday, the residents under the lobby Homa Bay Interface Community, said they want the president to serve for a term of 10 years, and then after that, he goes home with his deputy.

“For us we want the president to serve for only 10 years and after that, they go home with their deputy,” said the group led by the secretary general Michael Otieno.

The group also questioned why after elections of other cadres, leaders rush to Bomas of Kenya.

“The problem is at the national tallying centers, not at the polling stations. What we need is a polling station tallying center,” said Otieno.

