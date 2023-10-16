Monday, 16 October 2023 – A Transnational Organized Crime Cartel has been dealt a blow following the arrest of one of their actors, namely Benta Akinyi Ogola, and the subsequent recovery of Narcotic Drugs suspected to be heroin with a street value of Ksh 3,540,000.

The Suspect was apprehended by TOCU detectives based in Mombasa and ANU detectives based at Malindi who while acting on intelligence leads intercepted the suspect who was carrying a brown carrier bag with the suspected narcotic drugs.

She will be arraigned in the court as the search for other players in the cartel continues.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.