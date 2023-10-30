Monday, October 30, 2023 – Information, Communication, and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo has said Luo Nyanza region will support President William Ruto’s re-election in 2027.

Speaking at St. Philips Rakombe Church of the Savior in Rarieda Sub County where he was joined by Uasin Gishu governor, Jonathan Chelilim Bii in a thanksgiving ceremony on Sunday, Owalo said the Luo Nyanza bastion, which has traditionally been backing former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid will support Ruto in 2027.

Owalo said the region will support Ruto because he has proved that he cares for the region despite voters in Nyanza overwhelmingly voting for Raila in 2022.

”This time round, we shall not abandon Ruto, when he goes up we go up with him, and when he negotiates a corner we negotiate with him,” Owalo said.

The CS said the region has now embraced Ruto because of what he termed as the president’s big heart to accommodate and develop Nyanza irrespective of how it voted in the last polls.

“As a region, we will support the Kenya Kwanza administration now and even in the future because Dr Ruto has proved to us that he is focused on developing the region,” said the cabinet secretary.

