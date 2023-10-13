Friday, October 13, 2023 – The Law Society of Kenya President Eric Theuri has revealed how alleged quack lawyer Brian Mwenda infiltrated their systems and started practicing law.

Theuri accused Mwenda of stealing the identity of Brian Mwenda Ntwiga through a fraud scheme known as Business Email Compromise (BEC).

According to LSK, Ntwiga(a qualified lawyer) confirmed that he had not applied for a practicing certificate since his admission to the bar in August 2022, since he had been working at the Office of the Attorney General and did not require a Practising Certificate.

“It was only until sometime in September 2023 when he attempted to log in to the system and activate his profile with the intention of applying for his practicing certificate that he realized he could not access his LSK portal,” LSK President stated.

“He promptly alerted the ICT personnel at the Secretariat vide an email on the 28th September 2023, who upon inquiry noted that the details in the system, more particularly his email address did not belong to him hence the reason why he could not access his Membership portal,’’ he added.

Mwenda contacted LSK expressing difficulties in accessing his account in the portal.

On their part, the LSK IT team removed Ntwiga’s email address and updated the account with Mwenda’s, granting him access to the system.

However, Mwenda was not able to pay for a practising certificate since he was required to provide documents including the certificate of business incorporation, which he did not have.

“The LSK has commissioned an immediate review of the established protocols on change of membership credentials to enhance the internal control/ approval mechanisms. We have invited the DCI to send their investigators to launch a massive manhunt and the immediate arrest of the masquerader, (Brian Mwenda) and all his accomplices,” Theuri added.

Mwenda is said to have litigated a number of cases in Kenyan courts, with an impressive win rate.

