Saturday, October 28, 2023 – Former Governor, Mike Sonko, visited a high-end liquor store along Kiambu Road and bought alcoholic drinks worth over Ksh 1 million for retired president Uhuru Kenyatta as he celebrates his birthday.

Sonko posted a video of himself and his team buying several alcoholic drinks and paid Ksh 1,029,000 to the cashier.

“How much is it?” Sonko asked, and the cashier replied: “It is Sh1,029,000”.

The former Governor handed over his credit card.

When the receipt was presented, he sang for Uhuru a birthday song.

“Happy birthday to you, happy birthday dear Kenyatta, happy birthday to you,” he sang at the store, as the expensive drinks were packed into the car.

Sonko captioned the video with two bible verses, wishing Uhuru a happy belated birthday.

“It is written in the book of Mathew 5:43. “Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.” I celebrate the former President H.E Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta. May the Good Lord give him good health and long life as he celebrates his 62nd birthday,” he said.

The former Governor went ahead and revealed that he had also gifted him a cake and a card, in addition to the drinks.

“This is a sign of missing the happy good days we used to spend together before and after he became president. Happy birthday, my brother, and may your additional year bring you happiness,” part of the post read.

Watch the video.

