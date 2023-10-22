Sunday, October 22, 2023 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has cautioned state officers against operating offshore bank accounts in a move geared at preventing stashing proceeds of corruption in foreign bank accounts.

In a letter copied to Head of Public Service Felix Koskei and all Principal Secretaries, EACC Chief Executive Twalib Mbarak reminded state officers that they risk being fined Ksh5 million, a prison sentence of 5 years, or both.

Mbarak observed that the only cadre of state officers exempted from this directive are diplomats serving in foreign missions abroad.

”The Commission is concerned that compliance with the above mandatory requirements has, to a large extent, not been complied with by State and Public officers” the commission said in its statement.

The commission reiterated the stance that a state officer operating an offshore bank account requires approval from the commission.

State officers are required to submit annual bank statements to the commission not later than January 31 of the preceding year.

EACC further outlined the procedure and provided links where the automated process of declaring offshore accounts can be done.

The commission further reminded the officers that bank accounts opened by public officers for temporary purposes such as facilitation of travel, education, or medical treatment for the officer or any other person are not exempted as long as they are opened by the officer.

This comes even as Kenyans and anti-graft watchdogs continue to express concerns over public officials stashing funds looted from Kenyan coffers in tax havens.

The State of Tax Justice 2020 report released by Tax Justice Network and Global Alliance for Tax Justice showed that wealthy Kenyans were hiding Ksh457 billion in offshore accounts.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family were exposed for stashing billions abroad by international paper.

The Kenyan DAILY POST