Sunday, October 01, 2023 – California senator, Dianne Feinstein, known for being a vocal advocate of gun control measures – has died aged 90.

The Democratic Party politician, who tried to find common ground with Republicans over three decades in the Senate, was the oldest member of the chamber and had faced calls to resign over concerns about her health.

Feinstein was also the longest-serving female senator, elected in 1992.

Reacting to her death on Friday, September 29, President Joe Biden hailed Feinstein as a “passionate defender of civil liberties” after she announced her retirement, describing her as a “strong voice for national security policies that keep us safe while honouring our values.”

Biden said: “I’ve served with more U.S. Senators than just about anyone.

“I can honestly say that Dianne Feinstein is one of the very best.”

In March, Feinstein’s spokesperson said she was dealing with a “health matter” after she missed votes at the end of February.

She cast her final vote in the first of three votes at the Senate on Thursday, hours before her death was announced.

Feinstein championed the assault weapons ban signed into law by then-President Bill Clinton in 1994.

She fought for restrictive laws after that ban expired a decade later.

Feinstein also served as chairwoman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, leading reviews of the CIA’s detention and interrogation program created after the 9/11 terror attacks.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: [Feinstein] blazed trails for women in politics and found a life’s calling in public service.

“I’ll miss her greatly as a friend and colleague and send my condolences to all who loved her.”