Friday, October 20, 2023 – Liverpool have reportedly joined the race to sign Victor Osimhen.

According to The Sun, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp sent one of his scouts to watch him in action on international duty.

Osimhen played 60 minutes of Nigeria’s friendly with Saudi Arabia in Portugal before a hamstring injury forced him off. He did not play in their next friendly against Mozambique.

Liverpool have now joined the list of clubs with a serious interest in the 24-year-old alongside Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea.

Osimhen’s future at Napoli was thrown into doubt last month when the club released two controversial TikTok videos appearing to mock him.

In the wake of the scandal, his agent suggested they could take legal action, Osimhen demanded a public apology and removed all but one of his Instagram posts with a Napoli shirt, and the social media executive responsible resigned.

Napoli did not publicly apologise following the outrage and insisted that they ‘never wanted to mock’ their talisman.

The forward later called for unity and thanked fans for their support and kindness, saying he was ‘forever grateful’ to them, but the controversy put his suitors on high alert.