Friday, October 20, 2023 – Lawyer Raymond Nduga came to the limelight when a video of him viciously assaulting his girlfriend, Dorris Tado, at a social joint along Ngong Road went viral.

Netizens flocked to social media to call for his arrest after a video of the assault incident spread online like bushfire.

Cops were even seen outside his apartment as they sought to arrest him.

However, it seems that Dorris and her abusive boyfriend are inseparable.

Raymond shared a video getting mushy with Dorris in the house as he smoked bhang and lashed out at their critics.

“Mkiendela kuongea mbaya sisi tunaenjoy Mashujaa day yetu vibaad and litawachoma sana,” he captioned the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.