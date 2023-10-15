Sunday, October 15, 2023 – It is now emerging that alleged quack lawyer Brian Mwenda has been claiming to be a part of a law firm named Michieka Omwenga Mwenda Advocates LLP and uses it in his scamming escapades.

However, it has since been confirmed that Mwenda is not in any way associated with the said law firm.

In fact, no such law firm as Michieka Omwenga Mwenda Advocates LLP exists.

What Mwenda actually did was inscribe his name on an already existing law firm, Michieka Omwenga & Company Advocates, to make it appear like a partnership.

A leaked audio of Michieka Omwenga confronting Mwenda and asking him why he falsely inscribed his name on his law firm without considering the legal implications of such a blatant mistake has emerged.

But Mwenda, undeterred and seemingly without a hint of worry, acknowledges committing the offense and tries to downplay it by telling Omwenga that he has no legal liability in case Mwenda gets in trouble with the law for masquerading as his partner at the firm.

He further makes a bizarre request, asking Omwenga to give him 48 hours to rectify the error and remove his name from wherever he had falsely placed it as a member of Omwenga’s law firm.

Listen to the audio.

