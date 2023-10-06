Friday, October 06, 2023 – Lionel Messi has no plans to renew his contract with Inter Miami and will leave the club in 2025 to head back to Newell’s Old Boys, according to reports in Spain.

Messi has taken US soccer by storm since joining the American club, scoring 11 goals in his first 12 games and helping Inter land its first-ever trophy in the Leagues Cup.

Messi’s deal at Inter Miami expires in 2025, and Catalonian publication El Nacional has claimed that he is not interested in putting pen to paper on an extension.

Instead, Messi is reportedly set to leave Miami and seal an emotional return to boyhood club Newell’s, where he plans to retire.

Newell is the first professional team Messi joined at the age of six. At the club, he spent five years with the Rosario team he supported before Barcelona came calling.