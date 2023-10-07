Saturday, October 07, 2023 – Barcelona are contemplating a move to bring Lionel Messi back to his boyhood team on loan in January if Inter Miami fails to reach the MLS playoffs.

Messi left Barcelona in the summer of 2021 to join PSG when the club couldn’t afford to renew his contract. He later left the French club to join Inter Maimi in US.

Now, according to Spanish publication Sport, the LaLiga team is lining up a remarkable move to give Messi his chance of a proper send-off.

If Miami fails to qualify for the MLS playoffs, the Spanish team are considering a move to sign him on loan in January – when the European transfer window is open.

Sport says no move has currently been discussed with Miami but it is an option that Barcelona are considering. Miami is currently five points outside of the playoff places in the Eastern Conference with three games of the regular season left to play.

