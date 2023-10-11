Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – Lionel Messi could join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi as Pro League chiefs are ‘plotting a loan move for Inter Miami star.

After Inter Miami failed to qualify for the Major League Soccer playoffs, Messi won’t play until February following the completion of the regular season unless he secures a short-term loan elsewhere.

According to Sky Sports, via Marca, Saudi Pro League officials are set to launch an offer for Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain in the wake of Miami’s playoff heartbreak.

It is believed they are keen to lure him away from the MLS on a six-month loan, meaning he would be able to return to Inter in time for their 2024 campaign.

Internal evaluations are understood to be ongoing, with news on a potential swoop for Messi expected to come soon.

Before his historic move to Miami, Messi turned down an eye-watering financial package to play in Saudi, which would have brought him at least $400million.

But his arch-rival, Ronaldo put pen to paper on a $200m-a-year contract with Pro League team Al-Nassr at the start of the year.