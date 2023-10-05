Thursday, October 5, 2023 – President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene Ruto, has challenged young people to be conscious of the digital revolution and seize the numerous opportunities it portends for their good.

Speaking when she graced the Pwani Innovation Week 2023 at the Swahili Pot Hub in Mombasa, Charlene said that in the modern technological revolution, young people have no option but to constantly explore the digital space to remain relevant.

Flanked by Swahili Pot Hub founder Mahmud, Charlene said in this digital era, the youth are exposed to a myriad of opportunities, but few get such opportunities because many are not conscious of them.

“Sailing beyond borders requires us to have a complete mindset and attitude shift; it means that as youths, we should stop thinking of ourselves as just Kenyans within Kenya, but as Kenyans in Africa, Asia, and Europe, I am sure you get the drift,” Charlene said.

Charlene, a prominent youth champion, further called on investors to not only appreciate innovation growth but also invest in it for economic transformation.

She asked young people to tap into the facilitative structures that the government has put in place to invest in innovations and technologies as a way of taming runaway unemployment and addressing their present-day challenges.

“This means that we maintain our national pride and plenty that is within our borders, but it also means that we spread ourselves to test international waters; sailing beyond borders requires our resilience and our energy because we don’t know how long it will take us to reach our destination,” she added.

She said young people in the country possess impressive innovative skills that need to be nurtured, scaled up, and absorbed in all sectors of the economy to bring about the much-desired change in economic development.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.