Thursday, October 5, 2023 – President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene Ruto, has challenged young people to be conscious of the digital revolution and seize the numerous opportunities it portends for their good.
Speaking when she graced the Pwani Innovation Week 2023 at the Swahili Pot Hub in Mombasa, Charlene said that in the modern technological revolution, young people have no option but to constantly explore the digital space to remain relevant.
Flanked by Swahili Pot Hub founder Mahmud, Charlene said in this digital era, the youth are exposed to a myriad of opportunities, but few get such opportunities because many are not conscious of them.
“Sailing beyond borders requires us to have a complete mindset and attitude shift; it means that as youths, we should stop thinking of ourselves as just Kenyans within Kenya, but as Kenyans in Africa, Asia, and Europe, I am sure you get the drift,” Charlene said.
Charlene, a prominent youth champion, further called on investors to not only appreciate innovation growth but also invest in it for economic transformation.
She asked young people to tap into the facilitative structures that the government has put in place to invest in innovations and technologies as a way of taming runaway unemployment and addressing their present-day challenges.
“This means that we maintain our national pride and plenty that is within our borders, but it also means that we spread ourselves to test international waters; sailing beyond borders requires our resilience and our energy because we don’t know how long it will take us to reach our destination,” she added.
She said young people in the country possess impressive innovative skills that need to be nurtured, scaled up, and absorbed in all sectors of the economy to bring about the much-desired change in economic development.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Charlene Ruto your a pretender,a liar like your father Zakayo Ruto don’t brain wash Kenyan youths by taking them for a ride and take all the credit just be cause your the so daughter of Zakayo Ruto, Kenya youth open your eyes and think twice before they are being used like tissue papers and dump by zakayo Ruto daughter,let us Call a spade a spade,Digital Revolution, also known as the Third Industrial Revolution, is the shift from mechanical and analogue electronic technologies from the Industrial Revolution towards digital electronics which began in the latter half of the 20th century, with the adoption and proliferation of digital computers and digital record-keeping, that continues to the present day,Zakayo Ruto has killed the dreams and robbed the future of many Kenyans youths today by
1. Inflation of taxes
2.corruption
3.raising of fuel prices to making movement of youthd difficult from point A-B
4.where is the free internet today he promised
5.where are the laptops he promised the children in school.
6.Education system has been destroyed where a poor mama mboga and jua Kali men and women who cannot afford to take there bright children in universities.
Just because your Father is a president doesn’t mean you idiots you can fool elderly and the youths at the same time,Zakayo Ruto is messing up the beloved mother land Kenya,Charlene Ruto lair brat take the record straight,Mahmoud Noor has a long and accomplished history working in various technical positions for several companies. Mahmoud started their career in 1998 as a Senior Technician for Telkom Kenya – Orange, where they were responsible for the installation and maintenance of data networks, microwave links, and radio systems. In 2006, they left Telkom to become a Consultant for SEACOM LTD, where they provided technical support for new projects and maintenance support,Charlene Ruto don’t play with the future of Kenyan youths by being a joy rider temperatures of this nation is very high does Zakayo Ruto see and think the young people in the country possess impressive innovative skills that need to be natured,yet he is taking youths for a ride,just because Alexander Ezenagu,William Ruto’s Son-In-Law Lands Lucrative Job at Strathmore University,charlene Ruto can take advantage of using Kenyan youth as a stepping stone and shine, be careful and Kenyan youths must weak up and see a clear picture, Charlene Ruto this is a message take it to your father Zakayo Ruto to fix first the economy and make the future of this generation for better tomorrow Swahilipot Hub is an incubation center in Mombasa for collaborative innovation in technology & art,while you’re father Zakayo Ruto wanted to take the port of Mombasa to Naivasha dry port Charlene Ruto trade wisely before you provide empty promises to heaven on earth yet they are in hell while Zakayo Ruto is taking advantage of there sweat.