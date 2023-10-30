Monday, October 30, 2023 – Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, grabbed his butt while the couple attended a Halloween party.

The 25-year-old model was all smiles in the steamy pictures as she slid her hand into the “Wolf of Wall Street” star’s underwear to touch his bum at a bash in Los Angeles Saturday night, Oct. 28.

While Ceretti was dressed for the occasion in a costume and bright red wig, DiCaprio seemingly attended the party as himself.

The “Titanic” actor, whose back was to the camera in the photos, looked casual in a white T-shirt and black trousers with his signature black hat.

The Oscar winner’s light-coloured boxers were also showing as his girlfriend grabbed him

An insider told TMZ that DiCaprio, 48, stepped outside of the party to get “some fresh air” and was joined by Ceretti shortly after. The pair then began “snuggling up on each other” before returning inside after noticing they had eyes on them.