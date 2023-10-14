Friday, October 13, 2023 – Lenny Kravitz is baring all in his latest music video.

The 59-year-old singer released a music video for his song “TK421” on Thursday, Oct. 12.

He is fully naked in many parts of the video.

In the opening scene, Kravitz, who is the father of 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, rolls over in his bed fully naked.

Then, a naked Kravitz starts dancing around, smokes a cigarette and washes his naked body.

Later in the video, Kravitz is fully clothed in a leather ensemble and is seen dancing and singing along to the catchy tune.

The video has caused Kravitz to trend on X (formerly Twitter) as many discuss how fit he is at almost 60.