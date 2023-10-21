Saturday, October 21, 2023 – England’s 1966 World Cup winning hero, Sir Bobby Charlton has tragically died aged 86.

The former Manchester United legend passed away on Saturday, October 21 after a battle with dementia just a week after celebrating his birthday.

His brother Jack, who died aged 85 in July 2020, had also suffered with the disease in his later life.

His other brother, Gordon died in January aged 79 after a battle with cancer and dementia.

A statement from the family read: “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Sir Bobby passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“He was surrounded by his family. His family would like to pass on their thanks to everyone who has contributed to his care and for the many people who have loved and supported him.

“We would request that the family’s privacy be respected at this time.”

Manchester United also paid their respects to the legend and said the club is in mourning following the news.

Manchester United released a statement saying; “Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world.”

Sir Bobby played in the Three Lions’ World Cup triumph in 1966 and went on to win Ballon d’Or later that year.

He also scored 249 goals in 758 games for Manchester United – helping them to their first ever European Cup win in 1968.

Despite playing as a midfielder, he netted a further 49 times in 106 games for England.