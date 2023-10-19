Thursday, October 19, 2023 – Lebanon has warned Israel of ‘uncontrollable escalation’ as protests broke out across several Muslim countries after Hezbollah called for a ‘day of rage’ after a hospital was bombed in Gaza on Tuesday night, October 17.

The Gaza hospital strike which killed at least 500 people, trigged protest as tens of thousands took to the streets to express their displeasure in several countries.

Israel’s military said that it is responding to shots fired at military posts across the Lebanon border and said posts are being attacked in the Zar’it area.

Sirens sounded in northern Israel near the Lebanon border, including in the city of Kiryat Shmona, warning of possible incoming rocket attacks, the Israeli military said.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said today that continued aggression against Gaza could ignite a ‘fire that could consume the whole region’.

Bou Habib speaking at a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, warned against sparking tensions ‘that could lead to an uncontainable escalation’.

Angry rallies took place in Jordan, Libya, Yemen, Tunisia, Turkey, Morocco, Iran, and the Israeli-occupied West Bank, as Lebanon-based Hezbollah called for a ‘day of rage’ across the region.

Protesters held up a doll with red paint on its face, along with a sign which said: ‘Crime against humanity,’ and Palestinian flags.

Hundreds rallied at the US and French embassies overnight, where they scuffled with security forces.

Demonstrators also made their voices heard outside the Israeli embassy in Amman, Jordan, today as security were deployed to keep the peace.

Yesterday evening, protesters in Rabat, Morocco were snapped holding up placards which said: ‘You just need to be humane to support Gaza,’ and waving the Palestinian flag as they took to the streets.

Thousands of people across Egypt also demonstrated today, according to Egyptian media.