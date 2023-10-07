Saturday, October 7, 2023 – About a week ago, city lawyer Raymond Nduga was trending on social media after he was filmed viciously attacking his girlfriend Dorris Tado at an entertainment joint along Ngong Road.

Kenyans flocked to social media to call for Raymond’s arrest after the video spread online like a bushfire.

‘Justice For Doro’ became a trending topic on various social media platforms as netizens urged law enforcers to bring Raymond to book for physically assaulting his girlfriend.

However, it seems that the couple has ironed out their differences.

Dorris took to social media to flaunt an Audi that Raymond gifted her to apologize for the assault incident.

She was all smiles as she flaunted the expensive car.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.