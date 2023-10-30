Monday, October 30, 2023 – Renowned Nairobi-based lawyer, Danstan Omari, has sued one of President William Ruto’s cabinet secretaries over unpaid legal fees amounting to Sh 17.4 million.

In the suit, Omari accuses Gender, Culture, the Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa, whom he represented in a corruption case involving the National Government Constituency Development Funds of failing to pay him Sh 17.4 million.

Omari says the CS never paid him for his services when she was charged in a Mombasa court for allegedly embezzling CDF funds totalling Sh 19 million.

Through the law firm Musyoki Mogaka and Company Advocates, Omari demands the amount as a client’s bill of costs from legal services rendered in fees to cover instructions to represent Jumwa.

“Fees to cover instructions to represent the respondent in the complex Mombasa anti-corruption case number 6 of 2020, Republic vs. Aisha Jumwa and 7 others, where the respondent was charged with the following criminal charges,” Omari stated in the suit.

Former Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji withdrew the corruption charges against Jumwa, who then served as Malindi MP under Section 87(a) of the Criminal Procedure Code in October 2022.

In the matter, Jumwa was accused of conspiracy to commit fraud through the payment of Sh 19 million to Multiserve contractors with respect to tender number MLD/NG-CDF/01/2017/2018 of Malindi NG-CDF.

The Kenyan DAILY POST