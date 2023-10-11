Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – A skydiver who died after making a hard landing on a front lawn has been identified as a 69-year-old lawyer.

Frederick Morello was found on the lawn of a home near a Titusville airpark in Florida around 12.30pm on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The experienced skydiver practiced law out of Daytona Beach. He had posted dozens of pictures of himself in the sky on his law office website, in a section titled “Fred’s passion”.

The section included the quote: “Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away.”

Morello apparently tried to do a solo parachute jump when he died.

“The preliminary investigation revealed an adult male outfitted in parachute attire and gear was located on the lawn of a residence on the 2600 block of Merry Lane,” Titusville police stated.

Morello was pronounced dead at the scene.

A surveillance camera on the property next door recorded the accident.

Vietnam veteran James Sconiers said the skydiver landed on his front yard.

“He hit the ground. Bounced off the driveway into their grass. Almost like a basketball that’s just how hard he hit the ground like someone bounced him up,” Sconiers told FOX 35 News. “It’s hard.”

Sconiers told WKMG that he asked the person, “Hey man can you hear me, can you hear me?” But there was no reply.

Morello landed just blocks away from Skydive Space Center.

Police are investigating the incident.