Tuesday, October 24, 2023 – Lauryn Hill fans are reportedly scared for the singer’s health after she was forced to postpone a concert to prevent ‘serious strain or damage’ to her vocal cords.

The 48-year-old American hip hop artist is currently on her ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ 25th anniversary tour alongside the Fugees. But she was forced to re-arrange her gig in Philadelphia on Monday night after she was ordered by a doctor to rest her voice.

The Killing Me Softly songstress wrote on Instagram: ‘Dear Philadelphia, It is with disappointment that I am writing this note to you.

‘On the advice of my physicians, I have no choice but to postpone the show. I need to rest my voice to prevent any more serious strain or damage to my vocal cords.

‘The start of this tour has been incredible. What an amazing experience to celebrate this anniversary with all of my family, my friends and all of you.

‘I look forward to giving you the show you deserve with a fully recovered and healthy voice.’

Lauryn has rescheduled her Philadelphia show for November 25 and reassured fans that her next planned gig, in Toronto on Thursday, will still be going ahead.

She wrote: ‘The new date for Philadelphia will be Nove 25. It will be a special one.

‘Toronto, I’ll see you next. Resting for a few days then heading your way.’

Fans expressed their well-wishes for Lauryn’s health – but others were left disappointed after flying a long way to see her perform.

After her Toronto show, Lauryn will head to Chicago on Saturday, and she has gigs in Fort Worth, Denver, and Los Angeles scheduled for next week.

Lauryn announced the North American tour in August, revealing she would perform the seminal 1998 record in full alongside her former band.

In a statement, she reflected on the Grammy-winning LP, saying: ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator.

‘I wrote love songs and protest songs – (still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past.

‘I loved music, I loved people, I truly felt grateful to God for my life, and genuinely blessed to have a platform where I could share wisdom and perspective through music.

‘I felt a charge to challenge the idea that certain kinds of expression and/or certain kinds of people didn’t belong in certain places.

‘I loved showing what could work or happen provided there was imagination, creativity and LOVE leading the way.