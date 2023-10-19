Thursday, October 19, 2023 – A 23-year-old lady is in police custody after her 59-year-old lover died under unclear circumstances during intimacy.

According to a police report at Kitengela Police Station, the lady, identified as Beth Wanjiku said her boyfriend, Joshua Stephen Muirui, visited her on Wednesday, October 18, at her rental house along Balozi Road.

She prepared lunch for him before they went to bed to make love.

The man reportedly fell unconscious as they were having sex.

“She prepared meat stew and ugali which they took for lunch. After eating, he requested that they proceed to the bedroom.”

“At around 4pm as they were making love, he fell unconscious,”a police report reads.

Shocked by the turn of events, she called one of his friends to help her take him to the hospital.

The police report shows the man was pronounced dead on arrival at the Pona Hospital, where he had been rushed for treatment.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers based at Kitengala rushed to the scene but did not find any exhibits.

“OCS Kitengela Police Station, his team and the DCI officers rushed to the scene but did not find any exhibits.”

“The reportee was placed in custody for further interrogation.”

“The scene has been processed and documented,” police said.

The body is preserved at Kitengela Sub County Hospital Mortuary, awaiting a postmortem.

Below is what the police report reads.

The Kenyan DAILY POST