Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – A lady who embarked on a one month and one week dry fasting has finally ended it.

The young lady identified as Janet went viral last weekend after her course mates who were worried about her wellbeing, visited her to ensure that she was ok.

They noticed she hadn’t been in class for a month and a week and decided to visit her.

When interrogated, Janet said God instructed her to embark on the fast.

She turned down efforts by her coursemates to make her eat.

Watch a video of her breaking her fast below