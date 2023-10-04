Wednesday, October 04, 2023 – An X user, has revealed that she met a woman whose husband eats fresh food daily.

According to her, the woman said her husband had to hire a chef to prepare fresh food for him every day because she won’t do it.

“Met someone today who said her husband only eats fresh food everyday but she has not entered kitchen in 4 years because “na the person wey wan chop fresh food use him leg find chef. Cannot be me”