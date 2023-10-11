Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – A Facebook user has shared the hurtful words her father tells her each time she’s celebrating her birthday.

It appears the user’s mother died during childbirth and her birthday reminds her father of this.

She explained that her father pretends not to remember her birthdays and when she reminds him, he tells her:

“Happy birthday to the reason I lost my wife.”

The lady says she smiles because she is “used to it”.

